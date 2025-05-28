Previous
ARCHITECTURAL WONDERS by sangwann
Photo 5215

ARCHITECTURAL WONDERS

Shots taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.

On our vacation I was amazed at the importance given and great care of these architectural wonders which we came across.

Still on our way to the Palace of the Popes we passed by beautiful buildings and I couldn’t stop taking pictures of them. I decided to post two shots only as otherwise I would never finish showing pictures of our holiday.
On the left is the Hotel de Ville which I learned is the city hall. On the right is the Avignon theatre. I tried to enter the theatre because it was not closed and there were two lady receptionists but for some reason, probably because it was not open to the public at the time, they did not let me in.
Thank you all so much for all your loos, for your nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
