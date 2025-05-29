PALACE OF THE POPES

……. at last. More to come.



Shots taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



Located in the center of Avignon, the Palais des Papes (Popes’ Palace) is the largest building of its time. It was the theatre of 6 conclaves between 1335 and 1394. The Popes’ Palace is one of the most visited historical buildings in France.

Some information about the palace:

In 1273 the popes fled Rome because they could no longer be safe, free, and independent there and stayed in the Dominican convent of the Friars Preachers. In 1309 Pope Clement V settled in Avignon, a papal land. This historic city occupies a central position in relation to the Christian world of the time and is conducive to trade. In addition, the Saint-Bénézet bridge over the Rhône is a crossing point to reach Spain, Provence, and Italy. making it an important city in the Middle Ages.

