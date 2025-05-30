MORE OF THE PALACE OF THE POPES

Shots taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.

Today I am posting 3 shots taken as we toured the palace on the inside. There were very few people around, probably because it was in the middle of Winter and therefore few tourists around.

Some more information about the palace:

In time Avignon became the official residence of part of the Sacred College of Cardinals. After the death of the pope, the bishop of the city was elected and took up the torch. John XXII decided to settle in the episcopal palace he had long occupied, located in a district of the city that was easy to defend. The place became the current site of the Palais des Papes.

After the death of John XXII, Benedict XII was crowned Pope in 1335. He judged the Bishop’s Palace of his predecessor too small and decided to demolish it in order to build a new palace designed by the architect Pierre Obreri. This palace is now referred to as the Old Palace. His successor, Clement VI then built a new extensions, called New Palace.

