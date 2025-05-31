TIME FOR SOME FUN

Shots taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.

Left picture: We had just bought our entry tickets and were starting our way up a narrow steep staircase when I saw this Security Officer (I think) coming down the steps. He must have been at least 7 feet tall and when I saw him I stopped him and we had a chat by sign language. I asked him to take a fun picture with me considering the big difference in our height. When he understood what I meant he laughed and agreed. He looked a nice man and I am sorry I didn’t ask him for his mobile number so that I could send him a copy.

Right picture was taken later during our visit to the palace. There was this machine which would take your picture dressed like a pope which you got back through the internet after you gave the machine your email address.

Two fun pictures which I will treasure with many more.

By the way – anyone of you remembers the song I mentioned under the left hand picture? The Long and the Short and the Tall is a 1961 British war film which is based on a 1959 play with the same name. It takes place in 1942 during the Malayan Campaign.

