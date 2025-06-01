Previous
IN THE PALACE GARDEN by sangwann
IN THE PALACE GARDEN

Shots taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.
The garden of the palace looked quite laid back when we went down to see it. There was nothing planted except these rows of myrtle bushes separating the garden (which is not very big either) into smaller areas. However the colours of the leaves looked very beautiful. My guess is that being the middle of Winter when very few visitors come to see the palace they use the time for maintenance work. I have noticed this throughout the palace. It was good to be able to tour the palace without many people going round with you but everything has its good and bad,
Strolling along the garden, as if the place belonged to him, was this grey cat that stood there watching what I was doing with the black thing I was pointing at it. It then started to do ugly faces at me, I don’t know why. Two pictures and I continued on my way and this is one of them.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That cat is hilarious!
June 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great cat shot.
June 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Love the cat
June 1st, 2025  
