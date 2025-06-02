PONT SAINT-BÉNÉZET

Shots taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



Top left picture shows the length of what is left of the bridge from where it ends towards the entrance.

Bottom left is a picture of the gate you have to go through to get on the bridge.

On the right are two shots of the different arches of the bridge that still stand. On the side of each picture are two balconies of a chapel which I will show tomorrow.



The Pont d'Avignon, or Pont Saint-Bénézet, is one of France's most iconic landmarks, carrying a rich history and considerable cultural heritage. Its construction in the twelfth century, its numerous repairs and its gradual abandonment tell a fascinating story. In addition, the legend of Saint Bénézet and the famous song add a legendary and cultural dimension to the bridge.

The stone bridge was about 900 m in length and only 4.9 m (16 ft 1 in) in width, including the parapets at the sides. The bridge was abandoned in the mid-17th century as the arches tended to collapse each time the Rhône flooded, making it very expensive to maintain. Four arches and the gatehouse at the Avignon end of the bridge have survived.

In 1995, the surviving arches of the bridge were classified as a World Heritage Site,

