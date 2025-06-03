PONT SAINT-BÉNÉZET CHAPELS

I am confused which is which of these two chapels. I have gone through several sites on the internet and came to the conclusion that the chapels are one on top of the other. The lower chapel is in between two arches. If you look at yesterday’s pictures you will see a square opening which gives natural light to the lower chapel. The upper chapel is on top of the lower one. Both chapels are accessible to visitors.

The lower chapel, Chapel of Saint Nicholas, which is in the right picture, was constructed in the second half of the12th century but has since been substantially altered. Apparently, In this chapel there was a time that the remains of Saint Benezet were buried here.

The upper chapel, which has given me most trouble to check it out, seems to be the Chapel of Saint Benezet . It was built at least 2 centuries later. As regards this chapel I’m not even completely sure it is the upper chapel, or anywhere else, such at the entrance gate or somewhere close to the bridge.

