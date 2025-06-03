Previous
PONT SAINT-BÉNÉZET CHAPELS by sangwann
Photo 5221

PONT SAINT-BÉNÉZET CHAPELS

I am confused which is which of these two chapels. I have gone through several sites on the internet and came to the conclusion that the chapels are one on top of the other. The lower chapel is in between two arches. If you look at yesterday’s pictures you will see a square opening which gives natural light to the lower chapel. The upper chapel is on top of the lower one. Both chapels are accessible to visitors.
The lower chapel, Chapel of Saint Nicholas, which is in the right picture, was constructed in the second half of the12th century but has since been substantially altered. Apparently, In this chapel there was a time that the remains of Saint Benezet were buried here.
The upper chapel, which has given me most trouble to check it out, seems to be the Chapel of Saint Benezet . It was built at least 2 centuries later. As regards this chapel I’m not even completely sure it is the upper chapel, or anywhere else, such at the entrance gate or somewhere close to the bridge.
Dione Giorgio

Diana ace
I love the way you captured these, especially the one on the left. Wonderful arches and details.
June 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Great photos, history is soo fascinating… I enjoyed reading your narrative.
June 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
They look like they are in the crypt.
June 3rd, 2025  
Agnes ace
The pictures are atmospheric
June 3rd, 2025  
