SALUTE TO THE RIVER RHÔNE

Shots taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



It was a beautiful sunny Winter day and we were enjoying our visit to the Pont Saint-Bénézet and the beauty of the river when I saw from a good distance this modern barge coming down the river. I waited for it to come closer to take a couple of shots. Seems it was carrying some building material. A added two other shots of the river to fill the gaps.



Interesting information about the river

The Rhône is a major river in France and Switzerland, rising in the Alps and flowing west and south through Lake Geneva and Southeastern France before discharging into the Mediterranean Sea.

An early wooden bridge spanning the Rhône between Villeneuve-lès-Avignon and Avignon was built between 1177 and 1185. This wooden bridge was destroyed forty years later in 1226 and rebuilt in 1234 in stone. It was about 900 m (980 yd) in length. The bridge was abandoned in the mid-17th century as the arches tended to collapse each time the Rhône flooded, making it very expensive to maintain. Four arches and the gatehouse at the Avignon end of the bridge have survived. The flow of the river is now regulated in order to avoid floods.







The bridge was the inspiration for the song Sur le pont d'Avignon and is considered a landmark of the city (I may look for the song on the Internet when I have some time to spare). In 1995, the surviving arches of the bridge were classified as a World Heritage Site,

