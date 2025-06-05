Previous
AVIGNON CATHEDRAL NOTRE-DAME DES DOMS by sangwann
Photo 5223

AVIGNON CATHEDRAL NOTRE-DAME DES DOMS

Shots taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.

I took only a few pictures in the Avignon Cathedral. This one of the main altar and choir is very rich in beauty. And that is my last picture from Avignon. We had a lovely day and the weather helped to make us enjoy the day better.
The cathedral’s position on a rocky protuberance to the north of the city, its imposing spire topped by a statue of the Virgin and its proximity to the Popes' Palace allow it to both dominate the city and be seen from a great distance.
As regards yesterday’s picture I have found the song Sur le pont d'Avignon on U-Tube. It is a sweet song for children if you are interested to hear it.
Thank you so much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer.
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So ornate.
June 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Can't decide if that is an eagle or a dove at the top, but I am drawn to the bird. Looks so dramatic
June 5th, 2025  
