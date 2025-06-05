AVIGNON CATHEDRAL NOTRE-DAME DES DOMS

Shots taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



I took only a few pictures in the Avignon Cathedral. This one of the main altar and choir is very rich in beauty. And that is my last picture from Avignon. We had a lovely day and the weather helped to make us enjoy the day better.

The cathedral’s position on a rocky protuberance to the north of the city, its imposing spire topped by a statue of the Virgin and its proximity to the Popes' Palace allow it to both dominate the city and be seen from a great distance.

As regards yesterday’s picture I have found the song Sur le pont d'Avignon on U-Tube. It is a sweet song for children if you are interested to hear it.

