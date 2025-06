AS IF WE DIDN'T HAVE ENOUGH

Shots taken on the fifth day, 13th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.

After a long day at Avignon we returned to Marseille and coming out of the train station I saw this amazing sunset. Of course, I had to bring out the camera again to take a finall shot for the day.

And now for a quickk dinner and to the hotel for a good night's sleep.

