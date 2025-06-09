Previous
BABY DEPOSIT BOX by sangwann
BABY DEPOSIT BOX

A very simple picture with a lot of meaning.
This is something like a letter box with a difference. It is like a rotating circular tub with one part missing. The tub rotates 360 degrees (or maybe 180 degrees) with the missing part as big as the stone window. It is part of a medieval hospital located at Rabat, a suburb of Malta’s old capital city Mdina.

The building is the antique Santo Spirito hospital, next to the Church of St Francis, which was the first hospital on the island. It was already functioning in 1372. At the time, Mdina was Malta’s capital city and this hospital was just minutes away from its gates. When the Knights of St John established Valletta as Malta’s new capital city, they built two hospitals (one for men and the other for women) in Valletta. From then on, Santo Spirito served the rural central region, especially poor patients and foundlings.
The feature I am showing is known as la ruota. This device, or as I called it tub, served as a place were unwanted babies could be placed, instead of throwing away or killed, by mothers who did not want to show their faces. The tub would then be turned 180 degrees and found by nuns inside the hospitals who would then take the baby and give it all the care it needed to survive and grow up – one of the sad facts of medieval life.
Santo Spirito hospital stopped functioning many years ago. It was subsequently restored and now houses the National Archives.
Thank you for your looks and comment on yesterday's picture.
Beautiful shot and such a poignant narrative
June 9th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
What an interesting story! Thanks for sharing
June 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very interesting fact of life… great photo in the sunshine
June 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
What an interesting story
June 9th, 2025  
