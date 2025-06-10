BERNAR VENET ART

Shot taken on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



Getting close to the end of our trip. On the day we went to Arles.

Crossing from the train station to the entrance of the city we saw this strange looking iron bundle which at first sight looked like the keel of a small ship. At a closer look we understood it was a piece of artwork in metal and it made a very attractive welcome to the city.

I had never heard of the artist when we saw it but I searched for some information on Google later.

It appears that this piece of artwork was placed opposite the two towers of the Porte de la Cavalerie, the Place Lamartine sometime in 2024, only a year ago. It is a monumental sculpture composed of 13 steel arches with a total length of 27 meters long and a weight of more than 40 tons, it is the work of the artist Bernar Venet and is called 83.5 Arc x 13

The sculpture was made available to the City of Arles. Patrick de Carolis, its mayor, welcomed the installation, recalling that the artist's work is exhibited on five continents. Addressing Bernar he said "Your work is the symbol of what we are building, a symbol of creativity and hope". Bernard Venet, who created this sculpture especially for Arles, gave his view of the city: "Arles is the most international, open, cosmopolitan French city," he said.

