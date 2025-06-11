AMÉDÉE PICHOT FOUNTAIN

Shot taken on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



Nestled in the heart of Arles stands the Amédée Pichot fountain. This neoclassical masterpiece is a testament to the city's rich history and cultural heritage.

This fountain is considered one of the finest examples of neoclassical architecture in Arles. Commissioned in the late 18th century, the fountain was designed by the renowned architect Henri Révoil, who was known for his expertise in classical and Renaissance styles.

