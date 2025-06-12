STRAIGHT TO THE POINT – THE AMPHITHEATRE

Shot taken on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



From the train station we walked straight to the amphitheatre which was still closed and we had to wait a good half hour for it to open. As you can see in this picture, which is a merge of three shots, it still stands proud and erect.



The Arles Amphitheatre was built in the 1st century A.D. It helped to make the city one of the largest Roman metropolises in Gaul. The arena has survived for more than two millennia in an excellent state of preservation, resisting wars, epidemics, and the temptation of men to use it as a stone quarry. As one of the best-preserved ancient amphitheaters in Europe, it can be visited all year round and continues to host cultural and sporting events, perpetuating its original function.

