NATURAL LY LIT CORRIDORS

Shots taken on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



It was a very interesting experience going around the corridors of the amphitheatre . every few metres there was an opening for ticket holders to get to their seats. The natural lights made a great impact on the dark corridors and I enjoyed taking pictures as I walked from one side to the other. There were such corridors at two levels and I went around them all, taking one picture after the other. These are just four of them which I really liked.



More about the amphitheatre. With a seating capacity of 21,000 spectators, the amphitheatre served as a venue for games, chariot races, gladiator combats, and public spectacles, making it a major entertainment hub of the ancient world. Nowadays, it draws smaller crowds for bullfighting during the Feria d'Arles, as well as plays and concerts in summer.

