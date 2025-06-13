Previous
NATURAL LY LIT CORRIDORS by sangwann
NATURAL LY LIT CORRIDORS

Shots taken on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.

It was a very interesting experience going around the corridors of the amphitheatre . every few metres there was an opening for ticket holders to get to their seats. The natural lights made a great impact on the dark corridors and I enjoyed taking pictures as I walked from one side to the other. There were such corridors at two levels and I went around them all, taking one picture after the other. These are just four of them which I really liked.

More about the amphitheatre. With a seating capacity of 21,000 spectators, the amphitheatre served as a venue for games, chariot races, gladiator combats, and public spectacles, making it a major entertainment hub of the ancient world. Nowadays, it draws smaller crowds for bullfighting during the Feria d'Arles, as well as plays and concerts in summer.
Such a fabulous collage with wonderful light and textures.
June 13th, 2025  
