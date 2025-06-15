MY DAD, MY HERO

Happy birthday, dad, in Heaven

Happy Fathers’ Day also to all my male friends on 365.

In this picture of some 15 years ago, are my youngest brother John ( who we were celebrating his birthday), behind John is my eldest brother Joe, I am next to Joe, Behind my dad is my only sister, Mary Grace, and behind her (hardly seen) is my brother, Tony.

My dad was a kind , very gentle and peaceful man who lived and did everything for his family. He left us at the age of 96, some 7 years after my mum Rest in peace, dear dad.

Yesterday Christine and I started our swimming season. The sea was lovely and we enjoyed it.

Thank you all for your views, for your kind comments on my picture of yesterday.