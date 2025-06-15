Previous
MY DAD, MY HERO by sangwann
Photo 5233

MY DAD, MY HERO

Happy birthday, dad, in Heaven
Happy Fathers’ Day also to all my male friends on 365.
In this picture of some 15 years ago, are my youngest brother John ( who we were celebrating his birthday), behind John is my eldest brother Joe, I am next to Joe, Behind my dad is my only sister, Mary Grace, and behind her (hardly seen) is my brother, Tony.
My dad was a kind , very gentle and peaceful man who lived and did everything for his family. He left us at the age of 96, some 7 years after my mum Rest in peace, dear dad.
Yesterday Christine and I started our swimming season. The sea was lovely and we enjoyed it.
Thank you all for your views, for your kind comments on my picture of yesterday.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
A beautiful family shot and memory.
June 15th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely photo & memory.
June 15th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Nice to remember our fathers
June 15th, 2025  
