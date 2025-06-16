ALYSCAMPS

Shots taken on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



.You may recall when I posted my first picture of the Arles amphytheatre that the entrance ticket covered also 4 other heritage site and this is the one we visited first.after the Amphitheatre Strange name for a burial site.

This place I knew nothing about when we went there. The sun was very harsh for photography as you can see in these pictures.

The Alyscamps is a large Roman necropolis, (or burial site) which is a short distance outside the walls of Arles,

They were famous in the Middle Ages and are referred to by some writers, the most famous being Dante in the Inferno. Roman cities traditionally forbade burials within the city limits and It was therefore common for the roads immediately outside a city to be lined with tombs and mausoleums; the Alyscamps was Arles' main burial ground for nearly 1,500 years. The Alyscamps continued to be used after the city was Christianised in the 4th century. Saint Genesius, a Roman civil servant beheaded in 303, was buried there and rapidly became the focus of a cult. It was claimed that Christ himself attended the ceremony, leaving the imprint of his knee on a sarcophagus lid.

The area became so highly desirable to be buried at that bodies were shipped there from all over Europe. The Alyscamps continued to be used well into medieval times, although the removal of Saint Genesius ' relics to the cathedral in 1152 reduced its prestige. During the Renaissance the necropolis was systematically looted and further damaged by the arrival of the railway and a canal in the 19th century. In late October 1888 artists Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin chose to paint side by side the Alyscamps. It has since been somewhat restored as an open-air museum.

In 1981, the Alyscamps was classified a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as part of the Arles, Roman and Romanesque Monuments group.

Sorry for the long story but I knew nothing of this before I checked it out when back home and I thought it a shame not to abbreviate it and post it. In fact when we visited it was a bit boring to see so many sarcophagi, many of which were similar to each other.

Than you for your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yeterday's picture