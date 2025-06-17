ALYSCAMPS (2)

Shots taken on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



Yesterday I wrote that when Christianity arrived at Arles the burial rites at Alyscamps changed though not that much. Among all those tombs above the ground, some of which were Christain ones, like the middle bottom picture in yestrday’s post, there was this sweet Christian chapel completely bare of any decorations with a great character of its own. I took a good number of shots around the chapel which appealed to me more than all the other historic items. I chose this just one shot to show. I waited for my brother-in-law to come into view and liked the result.

The decision to go to Arles was not planned but suggested to us by one of the booking clerks from whom we got our train tickets while discussing where to visit next. So I had no particular information on what to look for which normally I spend hours to learn in advance. Some places, like Alyscamps proved very interesting only when I got home and checked them out on my computer.

