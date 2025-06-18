Previous
SAINT-TROPHIME CLOISTERS by sangwann
SAINT-TROPHIME CLOISTERS

Shots taken on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.

Of the places we could visit with the tickets we bought at the Arles amphitheatre we had the privilage of going around these cloisters. It is the Saint-Trophime one and it has beautiful stonework with fantastic carvings on the pillars. I took pictures of almost all these beautiful and very sharp carvings. I therefore decided to post this collage to show the cloisters in general and some details of the carvings on the columns.
Information from the internet.
The church and cloister of Saint-Trophime are one of the most remarkable examples of Provençal Romanesque art. Famous for the quality of its statuary, this place conducive to silence welcomes you in the intimacy of its stones. On the terraces in the middle of the roofs or in the shade of the vaults, it is always a sweet immersion in history.
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful narrative and triptych. Such beautiful architectural features !
June 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
I love this collage with your fabulous details so well captured. Interesting narrative too.
June 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
@beryl You are up early Beryl, hope all is ok ;-)
June 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
@ludwigsdiana Ha! well spotted - - hot and couldn't sleep - we are into a heatwave , so found a more pleasant way to wile away the hours - no doubt shall snooze later !!
June 18th, 2025  
