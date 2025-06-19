SAINT-TROPHIME BASILICA

Shots taken on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



Next stop of our Arles visit was the Basilica of Saint Trophimus. In this collage are two pictures of the façade of the Basilica.

The Cathédrale Saint-Trophime was built between the 12th century and the 15th century, and is in the Romanesque architectural tradition. The sculptures over the church's portal, are considered some of the finest examples of Romanesque sculpture. Along with other medieval and Roman buildings in Arles, in 1981 the church was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The west portal of the Basilica is one of the treasures of Romanesque sculpture, presenting Christ seated in majesty in the tympanum, with the symbols of the Evangelists around him. The decoration of the portal also includes a multitude of Biblical scenes. ; On the lower level, separated by pilasters and columns of dark stone, are statues of saints connected with the history of Arles. For more information please check on the internet.

