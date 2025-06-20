Previous
INSIDE SAINT-TROPHIME BASILICA by sangwann
INSIDE SAINT-TROPHIME BASILICA

Shots taken on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.

Three shots of those I took while going round the interior of the Basilica of Saint Trophimus. The church was the episcopal seat, or home to the bishop’s chair, from the early fifth century until the early nineteenth century, giving this structure cathedral status..
The church of Saint Trophime was the first stop on the Via Tolosa, one of the main pilgrimage routes through France leading to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
eDorre ace
So beautiful
June 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
It never ceases to amaze me how high these basilicas are. Beautiful shots and gorgeous windows.
June 20th, 2025  
