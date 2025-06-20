INSIDE SAINT-TROPHIME BASILICA

Shots taken on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



Three shots of those I took while going round the interior of the Basilica of Saint Trophimus. The church was the episcopal seat, or home to the bishop’s chair, from the early fifth century until the early nineteenth century, giving this structure cathedral status..

The church of Saint Trophime was the first stop on the Via Tolosa, one of the main pilgrimage routes through France leading to Santiago de Compostela in Spain.

