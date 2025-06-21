A TRIP TO OUTER SPACE AND BACK SAFELY

Stellar view from the window of a spaceship during my one and only trip out in space.



Did you believe that?



Shots taken on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday.



Our last visit in Arles was to the cryptoporticus, another very strange name for me. We had to go to the Town Hall, on one side of the square were was also the Basilica of St Trophimus. Going down a flight of steps one storey below street level we came into a crypt as big at least as a football pitch. When we got to the bottom of the stairs I saw these lights, the only ones, in a pitch dark atmosphere and took a shot. The lights in my picture came out very strange and completely out of focus. I tried changing the settings and my position several times without my pictures getting any better. I decided the camera had gone bust until I had a look at the camera lens - it was all foggy and that’s when I realized it was very damp down there. Before each time I took a picture from then on I had to wipe the lens and it was o.k.

I left the information about the place for tomorrow.

Thank you for your views, for your comments and for the fav;s on yesterday's picture.



