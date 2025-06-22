Previous
THE CRYPTOPORTICUS by sangwann
Photo 5240

THE CRYPTOPORTICUS

Two of the several shots I took on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday, in Arles. I really enjoyed touring this underground wonder.

The cryptoporticus dates from the 1st century BC and was built as foundation for the Roman forum, which has since been replaced by the Chapel of the Jesuit College and the city hall. Three double, parallel tunnels arranged in the form of a U are supported by fifty piers. Masons' marks on the stonework (which I didn’t know about and which I did not see) indicate that it was built by Greeks, probably from Marseille. The cryptoporticus at Arles is too damp for prolonged storage of goods and may have served as a barracks for public slaves.

Thank you very much for your visits, for your nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Amazing shots and scenes, such an interesting narrative.
June 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful diptych and interesting narrative
June 22nd, 2025  
