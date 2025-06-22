THE CRYPTOPORTICUS

Two of the several shots I took on the 6th day, 14th Febraury, 2025, of our Marseille holiday, in Arles. I really enjoyed touring this underground wonder.



The cryptoporticus dates from the 1st century BC and was built as foundation for the Roman forum, which has since been replaced by the Chapel of the Jesuit College and the city hall. Three double, parallel tunnels arranged in the form of a U are supported by fifty piers. Masons' marks on the stonework (which I didn’t know about and which I did not see) indicate that it was built by Greeks, probably from Marseille. The cryptoporticus at Arles is too damp for prolonged storage of goods and may have served as a barracks for public slaves.



