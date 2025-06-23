VIVE LA FRANCE

One last shot from Arles.

I like the colours of the French banner. The breeze made this flag look more beautiful. I took this shot as we came out of the Hotel de Ville (Town Hall) from where we descended the stairs to the Cryptoporticus. The Town hall is very similar to other halls we encountered in our trips. I have inserted the façade at the bottom left of the picture (as if had to tell you about it).

And now to walk down to the train station for a more than an hour’s trip back to Marseille, go down to the Old Port area for a meal and back to the hotel to start packing because in the morning we leave our luggage at the hotel there till it is time to go to the airport to return home. Still we had a final day to enjoy Marseille before we depart