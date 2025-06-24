THE GOOD DIE YOUNG

A few pictures from Malta before I take up the last day of our Marseille holiday.

This is the Kennedy Memorial which is situated at the Salina National Park. It commemorates the much loved ex-President of the U.S.A . John F. Kennedy.

John Fitzgerald Kennedy (May 29, 1917 – November 22, 1963), also known as JFK, was the 35th president of the United States, serving from 1961 until his assassination in 1963. He was the first Roman Catholic and youngest person elected president at 43 years.[a] Kennedy served at the height of the Cold War, and the majority of his foreign policy concerned relations with the Soviet Union and Cuba. A member of the Democratic Party, Kennedy represented Massachusetts in both houses of the United States Congress prior to his presidency.

That is just a very very brief history of John F.Kennedy and I’m sure you know it much better than me. However, there are many write-ups of his story on the internet if you like to read more.

