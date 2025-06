THE GOOD DIE YOUNG (2)

Not an interesting image but part of the Kennedy Memorial which I had to show to give a complete picture of the memorial. This circular metal ‘plaque’ commemorating JFK is in the middle of a round building formed by the modern arches I showed in my picture of yesterday. The area is protected by a circle of iron rods attached to each other not to allow anybody vandalizing the memorial. This is the best picture I could take in between the iron rods.