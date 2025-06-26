OMG, IT’S A RAT!

A couple of weeks ago I saw something racing along the perimeter wall of my garden and I immediately realized we had a rat, something which is very very rare. I tried rat poison tablets and rat snares to get rid of it. The next day the snares had snapped but the rat had not been caught. But I was hoping that the poison had got me rid of it. The next day I was going out with my car and I suddenly realized I had left something at home. I got out of the car, re-entered the house and through a glass door I saw a ball of fur on the feeder. At first I thought it was a kiwi fruit but looking closer I saw the rat eating the bird food. I quickly got my camera and took some shots of him. And here is one of them.

In the evening I again prepared 2 rat snares and the rat poison and the next morning one of the snares got him. And I had a sigh of relief. End of story.

