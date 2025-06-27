A PUZZLE FOR YOU

Ladies’ nylon tights for sale

Last day of our Marseille holiday – 15th February, 2025

It was a lazy day as we decided to stay in Marseille to avoid any mishaps before we took the plane back home. Walking down the road to the Old Port area we were passing by a shop which sold a big variety of goods. Christine and the others were looking for some bargain items which could be interesting to buy while I went around searching for anything that might be of interest to capture. I was rewarded when I saw a group of lady leg mannequins hanging along one of the walls. I checked if anyone was around and quickly took 3 shots. At the time I was afraid someone would see me and think I was queer.

Anyway at home I liked the shots and decided to post two of them. But, and I repeat BUT, there is something strange in one of the pictures. Can anyone of you find out what it is? I will tell you tomorrow.

Btw I bought a waterproof bucket hat from that shop which Christine pointed out to me and which I could use when out walking on a rainy day. I haven’t used is yet.

Thank you for all your looks, for the comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.