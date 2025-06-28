LE COSQUER

This building along our walk impressed me a lot. As you see, more than half of the building extends out without any support. To me it looked like a wonderful piece of engineering because the ground floor on one side has to carry the weight of the whole building. It looked like it could topple over any minute.

Below the unsupported part of the building starts the Cosquer cave experience which we did not take.

An elevator simulating a diving chamber takes you down to a 2-storey below sea level submarine base. From there an exploration module takes you on a 35-minute submarine expedition to an identical replica of a prehistoric cave, the Cosquer Cave, where you can admire the drawings, engravings, paintings, handprints and other stalagmites and stalactites dating back to 33,000 and 19,000 years.. The famous cave was discovered by the diver Henri Cosquer in the depths of the Mediterranean Sea.

On the upper floor are galleries dedicated to the interpretation of the Cosquer cave

About THE PUZZLE of yesterday, most of you have agreed that the legs on the right belong to a male and you are all correct. I thought it would be more difficult to find out and to me it means that you are all experts on what female legs look like, haha. Susan Wakeley was closest to solve the puzzle. She was right to think that those legs are mine. I tried to replicate the females’ on the pictures, pulled up my trousers and took several shots of my legs. I then chose which I liked best and with a lot of patience I added them to the rest in the lower picture. It was fun to do this and I hope you enjoyed the puzzle.

