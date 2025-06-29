Previous
MAJESTIC BUILDING by sangwann
Photo 5247

MAJESTIC BUILDING

Last day of our Marseille holiday – 15th February, 2025
This is a lovely typical building along the Marseille waterfront. I thought it was the City Hall but checking on the internet it cannot be, the city halls, including that of Marseille which I have seen during our holiday all had National flags adorning the front of the building. Seems it could be a hotel, where it would be nice to spend some days looking at the port through your room’s window.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's post.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1437% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact