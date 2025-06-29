MAJESTIC BUILDING

Last day of our Marseille holiday – 15th February, 2025

This is a lovely typical building along the Marseille waterfront. I thought it was the City Hall but checking on the internet it cannot be, the city halls, including that of Marseille which I have seen during our holiday all had National flags adorning the front of the building. Seems it could be a hotel, where it would be nice to spend some days looking at the port through your room’s window.

