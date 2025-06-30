Previous
SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

Last day of our Marseille holiday – 15th February, 2025
As we walked along the Old Port area I saw this small gathering of people with Ukranian flags. We didn’t stop exxcept to take this picture. I presumed they were making preparations for a rally in support of Ukraine and against Russia. I could have joined if I was on my own and if I could understand what the main speakers had to say.
My heart is with the Ukrainian people who have suffered so much because of a war started by a stronger neighbour which has been going on for over 3 years.
Thank you for your loos, for your comments and for the fav. on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
A fabulous shot Dione, so wonderful that there are still people going out to protest and give the Ukrainians a little bit of hope. Such a horrific situation for them.
June 30th, 2025  
Linda E ace
It's hard to believe that the war has been going for more than 3 years. Let's hope that it will be ended soon! A lovely colourful shot
June 30th, 2025  
