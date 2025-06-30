SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE

Last day of our Marseille holiday – 15th February, 2025

As we walked along the Old Port area I saw this small gathering of people with Ukranian flags. We didn’t stop exxcept to take this picture. I presumed they were making preparations for a rally in support of Ukraine and against Russia. I could have joined if I was on my own and if I could understand what the main speakers had to say.

My heart is with the Ukrainian people who have suffered so much because of a war started by a stronger neighbour which has been going on for over 3 years.

