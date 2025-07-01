Previous
scooter acrobatics by sangwann
Saturday morning and time to have some fun after a week’s work.
These two were having fun riding their scooters. Until the year before last, we had e-scooters for hire and foreign youngsters, in Malta to learn English, used to ride them on pavements along our promenade among people, young and old, who were having some relaxing time after a hot Summer day, many times at racing speed. It was very dangerous for the walkers and people got fed up and started protesting until the government banned the hiring of these scooters.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture but what a nuisance they must be! We have bicycles here on the promenade, no reckless riding fortunately.
July 1st, 2025  
