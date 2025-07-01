scooter acrobatics

Saturday morning and time to have some fun after a week’s work.

These two were having fun riding their scooters. Until the year before last, we had e-scooters for hire and foreign youngsters, in Malta to learn English, used to ride them on pavements along our promenade among people, young and old, who were having some relaxing time after a hot Summer day, many times at racing speed. It was very dangerous for the walkers and people got fed up and started protesting until the government banned the hiring of these scooters.

