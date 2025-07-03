Previous
COLOURED ELEGANCE by sangwann
COLOURED ELEGANCE

Last day of our Marseille holiday – 15th February, 2025
Walking along the streets of Marseille for the last time we passed through a street which was dominated by shops of all kind mostly owned and selling goods for people coming from North Africa. As you may know France had several colonies in North Africa such as Tunis, Algiers and Morocco and many people from these countries crossed the Mediterranean to make a better living and settled in Marseille.
This particular shop attracted my attention. It had lady dresses for special occasions in the style loved by females originating from across the Mediterranean. To me they were very attractive with their beautiful colours and their rich material. I would have loved to see ladies wearing them as we walked the streets of the area but they were too expensive to wear on a normal day.
Thank you for your looks and comments on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
What beautiful colors and fabrics
July 3rd, 2025  
Linda E ace
Love the fabrics & colours
July 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful costumes
July 3rd, 2025  
