COLOURED ELEGANCE

Last day of our Marseille holiday – 15th February, 2025

Walking along the streets of Marseille for the last time we passed through a street which was dominated by shops of all kind mostly owned and selling goods for people coming from North Africa. As you may know France had several colonies in North Africa such as Tunis, Algiers and Morocco and many people from these countries crossed the Mediterranean to make a better living and settled in Marseille.

This particular shop attracted my attention. It had lady dresses for special occasions in the style loved by females originating from across the Mediterranean. To me they were very attractive with their beautiful colours and their rich material. I would have loved to see ladies wearing them as we walked the streets of the area but they were too expensive to wear on a normal day.

