AND NOW THE END IS HERE ....

I used this song ‘And now the end is near’, with a twist at the end, by Frank Sinatra for my last picture of our Marseille holiday – 15th February, 2025

A giraffe and its calve in the middle of the city? We saw these, the calf can barely be distinguished, when by chance we came to an open air flea market.

I tried a shot from every direction but I couldn’t avoid the bare trees. The calf is next to its elder in the right picture. The lady with the backpack is Christine.

If you look closely the calf has a rectangular hole in its stomach. There were books in there for whoever wants to take them. The idea seemed to be that when one has read a book, instead of throwing it in the garbage, puts it there for whoever wants to read it. And this could be repeated as long as the book remained in reading condition.

It took me quite a long time to show, what I considered my best pictures of the series and I am sorry for that. But I hoped you enjoyed them as much as I enjoyed posting them.

