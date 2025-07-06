Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 5254
SANDPIPER
Shot taken along a ditch around the Salini Bird Reserve a few weeks ago.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
3
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture of this pretty sandpiper…
July 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super shot. I love watching sandpipers
July 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and capture, I love the textures and inclusion of the yellow flowers.
July 6th, 2025
