WORRIED

Egret 1 “What do you think about what’s going on in the middle east?”

Egret 2 “I try to believe that all is well but I am worried. I will not move from here till I am sure there is peace everywhere.”

Egret 1 “Then you are destined to stay in Malta forever. No chance to see the whole world in peace.”

Egret 2 “I don’t mind provided I find enough food to eat.”

Egret 1 “Maybe you are right and I will stay with you for a bit longer. Will decide what to do when Summer is over.”

Egret 2 “You are welcome as long as there is food for two. Hope we make it through this hot Summer.”

