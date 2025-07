SUMMER = MOSQUITOES

I was in the garden some time ago with nothing to do and with the camera by my side. Seeing this mosquito flitting from one side to the other, disappearing and going round in every direction I tried to capture it in flight. My best capture was the one on the left. Later, I saw a mosquito hanging to a wall and took a shot of it. And this is the left picture.

