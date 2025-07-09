BATH TIME

I was walking along my favourite route along the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq to Salini coastline when I noticed this beautiful horse enjoying a swim. He was a lovely horse and I decided to take these two pictures. This was in the beginning of June. There was a gentleman watching them from where I was and I started a conversation with him. I learned that the gentleman was the father of the young man with the horse, I learned that the horse had just been brought to Malta and that he was sulky races. He was bought by his son and had just been brought to Malta. The gentleman continued that the sea was still cold. "Well" I replied "cold for your son not for the horse, he is used to cold." I stayed there for a few more minutes and continued on my way.

Thank you for your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture