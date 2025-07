GO BOY, GET IT

Another shot I took the last day I went for a walk along the Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq to Salini coastline.



As I said yesterday, the sea was still chilly but for the dog it was lovely to enjoy a good swim. The lady was throwing the ball as far away as possible and the dog was having fun jumping into the water to get to the ball.

Thank you for your lookks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.