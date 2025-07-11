Previous
RED ROSE DOING WELL by sangwann
Photo 5259

RED ROSE DOING WELL

My red rose is doing well despite the heath.
Shot taken some weeks ago.

Thank you very much for your views, comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
