SPRING FLOWERS

Shot taken on my last walk before Summer, possibly at the beginning of June.

This lovely row of petunias in full bloom led to the entrance gate to the old city of Birgu, also named Citta’ Vittoriosa by the Knights of St John and Malta after the victorious end to the siege by the Ottoman Empire. It was in 1565 when the Ottoman Empire at the peak of its power decided to eliminate the Order once and for all.

he Ottomans first attempted to take Malta in 1551 but failed. In 1565, Suleiman the Magnificent, the Ottoman Sultan, made a second attempt to take Malta. The Knights, who numbered around 500 together with approximately 6,000 footsoldiers, withstood the siege and repelled the invaders. This victory became one of the most celebrated events of sixteenth-century Europe, to the point that Voltaire said: "Nothing is better known than the siege of Malta."

