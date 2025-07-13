BIRGU GATE

Shot taken on my last long walk before starting our swimming season. The sun was very harsh and it was difficult to get good pictures.

Birgu is a walled city and this is the entry gateof the city dating from 1722, You can see the date if you enlarge the picture. The new gate was built when under Grand Master Cottoner the Cottonera lines were being built. Birgu is a very old locality with its origins in medieval times. Prior to the establishment of Valletta as capital and main city of Malta, military powers that wanted to rule the Maltese islands would need to obtain control of Birgu due to its significant position in the Grand Harbour. In fact, it served as the base of the Order of Saint John and de facto capital city of Malta from 1530 to 1571. Birgu is well known for its vital role in the Great Siege of Malta of 1565.

