ANOTHER CITY GATE

Shot taken on my last walk before Summer, possibly at the beginning of June.

A second gate to go through to enter Birgu.

At the time it was normal practice to have at least two gates to go through to enter a city. After you enter the first one you would find yourself in a courtyard and unseen from the first gate you will find a second gate. Under an attack, when a substantial number of the attacking army are within this courtyard, the first gate will be closed and this part of the enemy forces will be trapped between the two gates which makes it possible for the defenders to annihilate many of their opponents even before the battle has started.

