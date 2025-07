OLD BIRGU

Shot taken around the end of May. It was already very hot and the narrow streets provided shade for crazy people who go out walking for fun. Few people were around and it wasn't the tourist season yet. And that was the time when I said to myself "it's crazy to go out for long walks at that time of the year and that it was about time we start going swimming.



