ID-DGHAJSA TA’MALTA

One last shot from my Birgu walk in late May or early June.

Having gone round the city walls I decided to stop at the Maritime Museum and spend some time there. It was not to be because the museum was closed because it was undergoing extensive alterations and refurbishment. It has been closed for the last two years at least but I managed to get there with Max last year when it was opened for a couple of days to show the progress made. At least, right in front of the museum, I saw not one but two Maltese dghajsa (the plural is dghajjes) bringing tourists to Birgu’.

Malta’s traditional water taxis, or “Id-Dghajsa tal-Pass” in Maltese, was a Valletta and Three Cities staple. These small wooden boats have been a standard of Maltese transport for centuries and offered a unique and convenient way to travel between Valletta and the Three Cities. Today they are almost extinct except for a few that take tourists around the harbours.In the foreground. you can see the prow of another dghajsa which was at the landing site waiting for the next trip.

