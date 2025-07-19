Previous
BANNER OF THE BASILICA OF THE NATIVITY OF MARY
BANNER OF THE BASILICA OF THE NATIVITY OF MARY

The Basilica was destroyed by bombs in 1941, but was rebuilt and consecrated in 1956. It is listed on the National Inventory of the Cultural Property of the Maltese Islands.
The old city where this basilica stands proudly is one of three that face Valletta on the opposite side of the Grand Harbour. These three cities are reknown for their historical significance, particularly during the time of the Knights of St. John. Each city has its unique charm and attractions. Being on the side where the dockyard was, these cities have also suffered very much during World War II.
L-Isla is derived from the Italian word ‘Isola’ meaning island. It is also named Senglea after Grand Master Claude de la Sengle (1494 – 18 August 1557) and also Citta’Invicta (the undefeated city) for its role in the 1565 Great Siege of Malta.
I have posted pictures of Birgu, another one of the Three Cities, just before yesterday’s picture.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer.
Diana ace
Such a beautiful flag against the blue sky, very interesting history too.
July 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
So good that it was rebuilt.
July 19th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Imagine having a colourful umbrella/carousel on your flag!
July 19th, 2025  
