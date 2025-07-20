WHY DID WE GO TO L-ISLA

Today’s picture is the reason.

Twice (or 3 times a year) a solemn pilgrimage with the statue of Christ the Redeemer around the streets of L-Isla. Christin is very devoted to this statue and we used to go and take part in one of these pulgrimages. Since the beginning of Covid we hadn’t been to this event and this year Christine wished to go.

Some information about this effigy.

No records have been found about it’s origins and its maker is unknown. It surely dates back to at least the early years of the eighteenth century. This statue is one of a group of eight life-sized statues (representing various stations in the Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ) at L-Isla. Attraction to the statue can be traced back to the very early years of its existence.

An extraordinary event in the history of the city contributed to promoting further devotion to this statue. In the year 1813, a deadly pestilence spread throughout Malta like wildfire, reaping hundreds of victims every week. The Chapter of LIsla vowed solemnly that if their city were spared from this tremendous affliction, they would perpetually hold three annual votive processions as a sign of thanksgiving; one with the statue of Jesus the Redeemer. The fact that the processions are still on going, seem to be proof that their prayers were heard.

In 1941, after the first attacks on Malta by the Germans and the Italians during World War II, it was evident that L-Isla was going to be hit hard. Consequently, the statue of Our Lady of Victories and of Christ the Redeemer along with other treasures of the church were transferred to the Collegiate church of St Helen in Birkirkara. They were brought back to L-Isla on July 9, 1944. Joseph Zarb, an aged resident of L-Isla (not sure if he is still alive) still remembers the fear which gripped the people of this city at the beginning of the Second World War, when during one of the air raids, a bomb fell on the Basilica while the statues of the Redeemer and Our Lady were inside the Church. Following the attack, which caused a great deal of damage to the Church, these two statues were taken to the St Helen Basilica in Birkirkara. They were brought back after the church was rebuilt.

A long story for this image. It is abridged from a number of stories I found out on this statue.

