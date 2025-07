THE PILGRIMAGE

One more shot of the pilgrimage we attended at L-Isla. Shot taken with my mobile.

This part of the pilgrimage was very tiring for the carriers of Christ’s statue. It was an uphill walk, quite steep too, back to the Basilica but they managed to get the statue back inside the church. We left a bit early to avoid the confusion of the traffic when the pilgrimage ended.

