READY FOR THE FESTA

About a week ago, we had to attend for the funeral of one of Christine’s aunts. It was at Our Lady of the Sacred of Jesus in Sliema and we had to miss our daily swim. At the time the church was being prepared for the annual festa. This is how it was decorated. You may note that restoration work on the paintings of the choir ceiling was ongoing at the time.

Shot taken with my mobile as we arrived early.

