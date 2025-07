MELON SEEDS

Christine loves melons, I don't.

She was cleaning the core of a melon from the seeds, ect and I told her not to throw them in the rubbish bin. The seeds are very much liked by wild birds and I patiently clean them and add them to their diet.

This is how they appeared on a plastic plate before I started the cleaning process with a fork, then in some warm water and later wiping them up with a duster, A fly was happy to go round and see what is good for itself. Can you see it?